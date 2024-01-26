India needs ₹4.75 tn investment in transmission infra to boost renewable energy integration by 2027
India aims to increase its non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity to 500 GW by 2030.
New Delhi: India requires a substantial investment of ₹4.75 trillion by 2027 for developing its transmission infrastructure, including lines, substations, and reactive compensation, as per a draft plan floated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). This projection aligns with the Centre's initiative to boost the national transmission system, facilitating integration of renewable energy capacities.