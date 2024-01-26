New Delhi: India requires a substantial investment of ₹4.75 trillion by 2027 for developing its transmission infrastructure, including lines, substations, and reactive compensation, as per a draft plan floated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). This projection aligns with the Centre's initiative to boost the national transmission system, facilitating integration of renewable energy capacities.

The CEA has sought stakeholders' comments and recommendations on its draft National Electricity Plan (Volume II) for transmission by 26 March.

As on 31 October 2023, India's renewable energy capacity stood at 178.98 gigawatt (GW), including 46.85 GW from large hydro sources, accounting for approximately 42% of the country's total power generation capacity.

The cost projection is based on the expectation that by the year 2026-27, India's power generation capacity will reach 650.26 GW. This includes 235.13 GW from thermal sources and 206.14 GW from solar. Additionally, a battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity of 13.5 GW is anticipated. By 2031-32, the CEA expects the country's total installed generation capacity to rise to 900 GW.

India aims to increase its non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity to 500 GW by 2030. To achieve this, regions with high solar and wind potential need to be connected to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for efficient power evacuation to demand centres.

The plan includes 170 transmission schemes with a total estimated cost exceeding ₹3.13 trillion for inter-state transmission and around ₹1.61 trillion for intra-state systems.

The plan also outlines a ₹15,120 crore investment to connect the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to the mainland. Currently, these islands rely primarily on diesel generators, supplemented by minor renewable sources. A pioneering project to link the islands through a under-sea cable spanning 1,150 km is proposed, aiming to facilitate green energy transition by 2028-29.

The CEA draft includes the completion of a high voltage direct current (HVDC) link between Madurai, India, and New Habarana, Sri Lanka, with 2x500 MW HVDC terminals post 2026-27. This project is in its advanced stages of discussion.

The National Electricity Plan (Volume I) focusing on generation planning was published in May of the previous year, and the Volume II on transmission will be finalized following stakeholder consultations.

