Home >Industry >Energy >India not to import power equipment from China: R K Singh
A file photo of Union power minister R. K. Singh.

India not to import power equipment from China: R K Singh

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST PTI

R K Singh said state discoms should not give orders for supply of equipment to Chinese firms

NEW DELHI : Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India will import power equipment from China, amid border standoff with China.

Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India will import power equipment from China, amid border standoff with China.

During a virtual press conference with state counterparts, he also asserted that the equipment import from China and Pakistan would not be permitted especially on the basis of inspection.

During a virtual press conference with state counterparts, he also asserted that the equipment import from China and Pakistan would not be permitted especially on the basis of inspection.

He further said state discoms should not give orders for supply of equipment to Chinese firms.

"We manufacture everything here. India imported 71,000 crore worth power equipment including 21,000 crore from China," Singh said in the state energy ministers conference chaired by him this morning in his opening remarks.

He said: "This (huge import of power equipment) is something we cannot tolerate that a country will transgress into our territory....we will not take anything from China and Pakistan."

He further said, "we will not give permission for import from Prior Reference countries. We are affected. There could be malware or trojen horse in those (imports from China) which they can activate remotely (to cripple our power systems)." \

