India notifies rules to protect green energy investments

“For curtailment or regulation of power, the provisions of the Indian Electricity Grid Code shall be followed. In the event of a curtailment of supply from a must-run power plant, compensation shall be payable by the procurer to the must-run power plant at the rates specified in the agreement for purchase or supply of electricity. The RE generator is also allowed to sell power in the power exchange and recover the cost suitably. This helps in realisation of revenue by the generator and also the power is available in the electricity grid for use of consumers," the statement said.