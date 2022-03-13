India oil firms can buy more stakes, source extra crude

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russian oil giant PJSC Rosneft Oil Co. said India’s state-owned oil companies have an opportunity to acquire additional stakes in energy projects besides increasing their sourcing of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, which is facing severe sanctions from Western nations and a ban on energy imports by the US.
In an emailed interview, a spokesperson for Rosneft said the company expects its partners to honour their contractual obligations at a time when global geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have spilled over into the business scenario raising uncertainty over future Indian investments in the Russian energy sector.
Indian state-run oil companies have so far invested $16 billion in the Far East and East Siberia, and seek to invest in the joint Arctic LNG-2 project of Rosneft and Novatek.
Edited excerpts:
Will the US sanctions late Tuesday (Indian time) have an impact on investments made by the Indian energy companies in Russia?
You should first address this question to (US President) Joe Biden. No bans were introduced by Russia, let alone by Rosneft. Indian energy companies’ investments in Russian assets yield financial dividends, not physical crude off-take. At the same time, the US sanctions were aimed at deliveries to the country. We would like to say, at this moment, there are high market prices for commodities in US dollars, while the company’s production costs, denominated in rubles, are relatively low.
Canada, the US and the UK combined import about 2% of the crude oil produced in Russia, and 9% of oil products. As markets are balanced and there is little spare capacity and stored reserves in the global production system, a ban to sale in one region will cause rerouting of volumes in different regions. Such a change in market dynamics may help Indian refineries to buy more Russian crude, diversify sourcing and reduce their dependency on the Persian Gulf grades.
If yes, what is the plan your organization has been working on to protect Indian state-owned companies’ investments and dividend payouts?
Rosneft’s production costs per unit are among the lowest in the world. The company has long-term off-take contracts and shows flexibility in reacting to changes in logistical itineraries. We are customer-centeric and will honour our contractual obligations; we expect the same from our partners.
If our partners are forced to abandon their off-take contracts, they will need to replace our flows with different ones, and, as previously explained, this will simply lead to displacement and replacement of existing flows.
In view of imposed and impending sanctions, is there a change in the Indian companies’ plans for future investments in Russia?
It would be unfair for us to answer this question. This question should be addressed to the Indian companies. Given the outflow of foreign companies from Russia and global changes in supply chains, this time Indian companies have an opportunity to both acquire new shareholding in Russian projects and purchase Russian crude oil and oil products.
How will this ban impact Nayara Energy?
Nayara Energy is an independent Indian company in which Rosneft has no more than a minority shareholding.
