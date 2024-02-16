India oil product demand up 8.2% in January, says report
Oil demand will likely continue to rise supported by economic growth with more focus on industrial and construction activity along with upcoming general elections in the country
New Delhi: India's demand for oil products saw a significant increase of 398,000 barrels per day, or 8.2%, year-on-year in January, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The report forecast oil demand growth of 203,000 barrels per day in 2024.
