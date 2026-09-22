India, Opec discuss oil market stability, seek closer energy ties

Rituraj Baruah
3 min read22 Sep 2026, 08:02 PM IST
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Crude prices reached a four-month high of around $110 per barrel earlier this month.(AFP)
Summary
The meeting between Opec and India comes amid heightened uncertainty in the global energy market, with the war in West Asia adding to oil supply concerns.

India and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) on Tuesday discussed oil market stability, energy security and timely investment across the oil industry while seeking to deepen cooperation as geopolitical tensions threaten to disrupt global energy supplies.

The seventh high-level meeting of the India-Opec Energy Dialogue, chaired by petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Opec secretary general Haitham Al Ghais also reviewed the short, medium and long-term outlooks, underscoring India's role in global economic expansion and energy demand growth, according to a statement from the petroleum ministry.

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The meeting comes amid heightened uncertainty in the global energy market, with the war in West Asia adding to oil supply concerns. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has signed a bill imposing 100% tariffs on countries that import oil from Russia, a move that could significantly hit India.

Oil prices and supply risks

Crude prices reached a four-month high of around $110 per barrel earlier this month. Around 7 pm, the November contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $98.03 per barrel, down 2.3% from its previous close. Prices eased amid reports of a likely reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran may reopen the strait within seven days ​if the US eases military pressure and ‌lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE, which left OPEC on 1 May 2026, accounted for about 60-70% of India's oil imports prior to the war, which started on 28 February 2026. However, their combined share has since fallen to about 30%. India imports 90% of its crude oil requirements.

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“As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India will remain an important driver of global energy demand in the decades ahead. A sustained dialogue between producers and consumers is essential to support investment, strengthen energy resilience and ensure reliable energy supplies for global growth and development,” the statement quoted Puri as saying.

Puri also highlighted Opec’s efforts to promote stability and transparency in global energy markets amid geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility, and called for closer cooperation between the organisation and India to advance a balanced, stable and predictable global energy market.

Opec, India seek deeper cooperation

Opec secretary general Al Ghais said India’s "balanced, realistic and pragmatic approach to addressing energy challenges", while adding that “many of India’s energy priorities are OPEC’s priorities”.

“Dialogue with India is a priority for Opec because we recognize India’s importance within the current global energy landscape and the fact that this importance will only increase in the decades ahead,” Ghais was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read | India's refiners bet on Russian oil despite tariff risk

Both parties also highlighted the importance of fostering deeper energy cooperation.

The two sides agreed to hold the eighth high-level meeting of the Opec-India Energy Dialogue at a mutually convenient date in Vienna, Austria.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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