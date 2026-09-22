India, Opec discuss oil market stability, seek closer energy ties

India and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) on Tuesday discussed oil market stability, energy security and timely investment across the oil industry while seeking to deepen cooperation as geopolitical tensions threaten to disrupt global energy supplies.
The seventh high-level meeting of the India-Opec Energy Dialogue, chaired by petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Opec secretary general Haitham Al Ghais also reviewed the short, medium and long-term outlooks, underscoring India's role in global economic expansion and energy demand growth, according to a statement from the petroleum ministry.