India, Opec discuss oil market stability, seek closer energy ties

Oil prices and supply risks

Crude prices reached a four-month high of around $110 per barrel earlier this month. Around 7 pm, the November contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $98.03 per barrel, down 2.3% from its previous close. Prices eased amid reports of a likely reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran may reopen the strait within seven days ​if the US eases military pressure and ‌lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.