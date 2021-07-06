India’ peak electricity demand touched a new high of 197.06 gigawatt (GW) on Tuesday as mercury continues to rise and a large part of the country eagerly awaits monsoon rains.

The last recorded all time high peak power demand of 191.24 GW was on 30 June last month. Before that India recorded a high peak power demand of 189.64 GW on 31 January this year.

This assumes importance given that energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, usually linked to overall demand in the economy. Of India’s total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption account for 41.16% and 17.69%, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24%.

“Today, All India peak demand met touched the all time highest level of 197060 MW at 11:43 hrs. Looking forward to the demand touching 200000 MW in the near future," power and new renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s peak electricity demand falling during second wave, that has revived now. During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with commercial and industrial demand taking a hit after many factories closed, the electrify demand had also dipped. However, domestic consumption, which generates comparatively lower tariffs, went up.

