Six days or 74 days? Decoding India’s petroleum reserve debate, in charts

The widely reported six days or nine days of petroleum cover is true, but it is limited to just strategic reserves. The government on Thursday clarified that the actual stock capacity is 74 days, which includes 64.5 days worth of storage facilities for crude oil and petroleum products held by oil marketing companies (OMCs). There is a little caveat here as well: the actual stock cover is around 60 days currently, since these reserves are not operating at full capacity.



Even as the government has assured that “India is completely secure for the next many months”, reports of long queues for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) do reflect supply disruption pains. India's import dependence on crude oil is 85-88%, and on liquefied natural gas (LNG) 48-50%.