India’s petroleum reserves have come under scrutiny since the outbreak of the West Asia war, with concerns intensifying as government data showed India’s current capacity in strategic reserves can only cover roughly five-six days of total consumption.
Six days or 74 days? Decoding India’s petroleum reserve debate, in charts
SummaryThe war in West Asia has caused massive disruptions to the supply of crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. India, due to its high import dependence, is particularly exposed, leading to questions over the supposed lack of reserves or stocks in the country.
India’s petroleum reserves have come under scrutiny since the outbreak of the West Asia war, with concerns intensifying as government data showed India’s current capacity in strategic reserves can only cover roughly five-six days of total consumption.
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