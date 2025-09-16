Mint Explainer | India is building new strategic petroleum reserves: Here is why
Rituraj Baruah 7 min read 16 Sept 2025, 04:25 pm IST
The 2.5 mmt Padur facility is the first private commercial crude oil storage in the country. It's a key part of India's Phase II programme to build a crucial buffer against global supply shocks.
India has reportedly awarded Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) the contract for its first private-sector strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) at Padur, Karnataka. This new reserve, with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes (mmt), marks the first commercial crude oil storage facility in the country and is a key part of phase II of India's SPR programme.
