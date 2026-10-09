India plans Exim Bank credit lines to rescue solar exports after US tariff blow

Driven by a near-halt in solar module exports to the US due to high tariffs and countervailing duties, India is planning to leverage its Exim Bank to extend loans and lines of credit to African and Latin American nations for procuring India-made solar modules, new and renewable energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said in an interview.
While the US was previously the largest buyer of Indian solar modules, recent countervailing and anti-dumping duties of up to 126% on Indian solar cells and modules have forced domestic suppliers to explore new buyers in Africa and Europe.