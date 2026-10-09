India plans Exim Bank credit lines to rescue solar exports after US tariff blow

It noted that exports will be pivotal for the Indian solar module industry. "India’s export base is heavily exposed to a single market: the US absorbed around 97% of module export volume in FY26. That channel has since been disrupted by combined US duties exceeding 200% on most Indian manufacturers, which have cut exports to the US by 44-47% from their FY24 peak. The European Union, whose recent supply-chain and sourcing rules increasingly reward diversification, now offers the most structured medium-term alternative," it noted.