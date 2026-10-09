India plans Exim Bank credit lines to rescue solar exports after US tariff blow

Rituraj Baruah
5 min read9 Oct 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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Santosh Kumar Sarangi, the secretary to the union ministry of new and renewable energy, (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)/LinkedIn)
Summary
New Delhi will offer credit lines to African and Latin American nations to help domestic manufacturers find new buyers as steep US tariffs stall exports and trigger a factory capacity glut, new and renewable energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi told Mint.

Driven by a near-halt in solar module exports to the US due to high tariffs and countervailing duties, India is planning to leverage its Exim Bank to extend loans and lines of credit to African and Latin American nations for procuring India-made solar modules, new and renewable energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said in an interview.

While the US was previously the largest buyer of Indian solar modules, recent countervailing and anti-dumping duties of up to 126% on Indian solar cells and modules have forced domestic suppliers to explore new buyers in Africa and Europe.

Sarangi also said that talks are underway to boost exports of wind turbines and components. India's exports of wind turbines and components rose about 50% to around 12,800 crore in the last financial year, according to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, an industry body of wind power component makers.

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"Exporters are actually in discussion with EXIM Bank as to what kind of facilities EXIM Bank can provide for export of solar modules and wind turbine. So, we are working with EXIM Bank to identify how they can also facilitate and help our exporters," the secretary said, adding that the ministry is facilitating these discussions.

State-run Export Import Bank of India helps exporters by extending credit directly to overseas buyers or foreign banks so they can import Indian goods and services on deferred payment terms. This protects Indian exporters from default risks while offering working capital loans, Letters of Credit (LCs), and bank guarantees to fund production, order execution, and post-shipment liquidity, among other support.

Supply glut

With an eye on Chinese suppliers, the plan devised by India’s ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) aims to provide relief to the country’s 233 gigawatts (GW) of solar manufacturing capacity, set against an annual domestic grid-integrated demand of about 50 GW. India’s exports of solar photovoltaic (PV) products surged more than tenfold between FY19 and FY25 to $1.2 billion, primarily driven by shipments to the US.

The secretary further noted that exporters are eyeing new territories, including Africa, Latin America, and the European Union. "Exports are not going to the US because of the countervailing duty, that's a bit of a setback. But our exporters are exploring other territories, EU, Africa, Latin America," he said, highlighting, however, that Chinese suppliers maintain a strong presence in these markets at very low price points.

A recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research noted that as of June 2026, India's module manufacturing capacity was 233 GW, while its module factories were running at just 35-40% utilization, well short of the 50-65% needed to operate sustainably.

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It noted that exports will be pivotal for the Indian solar module industry. "India’s export base is heavily exposed to a single market: the US absorbed around 97% of module export volume in FY26. That channel has since been disrupted by combined US duties exceeding 200% on most Indian manufacturers, which have cut exports to the US by 44-47% from their FY24 peak. The European Union, whose recent supply-chain and sourcing rules increasingly reward diversification, now offers the most structured medium-term alternative," it noted.

Data from the ministry of commerce and industry showed that India exported $61.47 million worth of solar PV products to the US between April and July this fiscal year, a sharp decline from $646.23 million during the same period last year. US shipments comprised the vast majority of India's total solar PV exports, which plummeted to $65.24 million as of July from $668.05 million a year earlier.

According to Prabhakar Sharma, senior consultant at JMK Research, India has added module capacity faster than the market can absorb it. “With around 135GW more already planned or under construction and factories running at 35-40%, the pressure on utilization, margins, and returns will only intensify. Standalone module manufacturers face a real risk of stranded assets,” Sharma said in a statement by JMK Research on 1 September.

However, the secretary cautioned against labelling the current supply scenario as “overcapacity”. He noted that domestic demand is further supported by modules being used for decentralized renewable energy generation across Indian households. “I would not say overcapacity because many of these module manufacturers also supply to behind-the-meter installations,” he said.

US alternatives

Over the past two years, the US has imposed high duties and tariffs that have effectively brought Indian solar exports to a near halt. Initiated by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade (AASMT) to curb redirected Chinese manufacturing, the US department of commerce levied an anti-dumping duty of 123.04% alongside a countervailing duty of 126.09%, pushing combined tariffs past 249%. Washington imposed these steep penalties over allegations that Indian solar components were sold below fair market value and benefited from domestic government subsidies.

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Mint previously reported that Africa could emerge as an alternative destination for Indian solar equipment following the fresh duties imposed on US exports.

India has been playing a key role in energy transition efforts in Africa through the International Solar Alliance. The multilateral organization, backed by India and France, launched the $200 million 'Africa Solar Facility' fund in September last year to catalyze renewable energy investments across the continent.

Sarangi, however, noted that India has a strong opportunity to enter these new markets because its solar component prices are second only to China in terms of affordability and pricing.

"India today has the second lowest cost for solar modules; if you look at module prices, India is the second cheapest country after China, and if you look at the cost of renewable energy, our tariffs are the cheapest in the world," he added.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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