NEW DELHI: India’s downstream gas and petroleum product regulator plans to facilitate the setting up of a new gas exchange to deepen futures trading of critical petroleum products, with energy security taking centre stage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, said two people with knowledge of the developments.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) will seek proposals from companies interested in establishing the exchange and intends to make it a reality in this fiscal year itself. The exchange will likely allow trading of petroleum products including aviation turbine fuel and naphtha, which are not traded in the country currently, in addition to gas, one person said.