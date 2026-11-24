NEW DELHI: India’s downstream gas and petroleum product regulator plans to facilitate the setting up of a new gas exchange to deepen futures trading of critical petroleum products, with energy security taking centre stage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, said two people with knowledge of the developments.
NEW DELHI: India’s downstream gas and petroleum product regulator plans to facilitate the setting up of a new gas exchange to deepen futures trading of critical petroleum products, with energy security taking centre stage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, said two people with knowledge of the developments.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) will seek proposals from companies interested in establishing the exchange and intends to make it a reality in this fiscal year itself. The exchange will likely allow trading of petroleum products including aviation turbine fuel and naphtha, which are not traded in the country currently, in addition to gas, one person said.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) will seek proposals from companies interested in establishing the exchange and intends to make it a reality in this fiscal year itself. The exchange will likely allow trading of petroleum products including aviation turbine fuel and naphtha, which are not traded in the country currently, in addition to gas, one person said.
"PNGRB is expected to soon seek proposals for setting up a new natural gas exchange in the country,” the person said.
The plan is to deepen trading of gas and other products on the exchanges, making it more accessible and helping in the discovery of better prices. More exchanges would help both buyers and sellers by providing them with additional options, the person said.
Queries mailed to PNGRB remained unanswered till publishing time.
This would be the second gas trading exchange in the country after the Indian Gas Exchange, promoted by the Indian Energy Exchange, although derivatives of natural gas are traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. However, physical delivery of natural gas takes place only on the IGX.
Trading volumes on the IGX touched a record of 1,751.88 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM) during the first half of FY27, the highest-ever half-yearly level since the exchange started in June 2020, marking a 70.8% year-on-year increase.
Trading volumes
In September, the IGX achieved a monthly traded gas volume of 447.64 MMSCM, up more than threefold on a year-on-year basis. The power sector traded 10.36 million MMBtu (metric million British thermal units) of natural gas on IGX in September.
In October, monthly traded gas volumes on the IGX touched 13.28 million MMBtu (334.59 MMSCM), up more than fourfold YoY. The exchange recorded its highest-ever single-day intraday trade volume in October, with 0.30 million MMBtu traded.
Only about 3% of India's annual consumption of natural gas of about 68.5 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 68,542 MMSCM, is traded on the exchanges, rendering significant scope for expansion of exchange trading.
The IGX’s volumes are a small fraction of the country’s total consumption and the market is still dominated by prices determined by long-term, oil-indexed contracts or volatile international spot LNG benchmarks such as the Japan Korea Marker, PwC noted in a report in September 2025.
It suggested a greater role for the exchanges and said all domestically produced gas should eventually be sold at prices discovered through a transparent market mechanism such as a gas exchange. This will ensure that gas flows to sectors where it is valued the most, incentivizing upstream investment by allowing producers to realize market-based returns, it said.
“There is enough scope to enhance trading of natural gas on existing exchanges. There is a need to look at ways to increase it from the current 3%,” said Manas Majumdar, leader of the oil & gas sector at PwC India.
Natural gas consumption in India is expected to grow, with the government pushing for greater adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) as an alternative cooking gas. The major consumers of LNG in FY25 were the fertilizer sector (58 million metric standard cubic meters per day), city gas distributors (about 37 mmscmd including household PNG and compressed natural gas), and oil refiners (22 mmscmd).
Natural gas consumption
PNG and CNG are largely generated domestically while the rest are highly dependent on imports. The overall consumption of natural gas in the country is projected to reach 297-365 mmscmd by 2030 and 495-630 mmscmd by 2040. Industrial and commercial demand is expected to grow 10-15% by 2030, according to projections by the regulator.
“The exchange is also likely to allow trading of other petroleum products such as ATF, naphtha and fuel oil,” the person added. Products such high speed diesel and petrol, which directly impact consumers, won’t be traded on this platform.
According to Majumdar of PwC India, in the case of gas, the network is well-established, with exchange trading and physical deliveries in place.
“However, the required infrastructure for ATF and other products is limited to existing product pipelines. As ATF is mostly traded bilaterally, the exchange could bring in an alternative mechanism and bring more transparency,” Majumdar said.
He said that exchange trading and spot purchases gain significance also because it is a fairly volatile product and LNG influx is expected to increase.
“Most of the supplies currently come through contracts. However, it needs to be seen whether the market is mature enough for multiple exchanges,” Majumdar said.