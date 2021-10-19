This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Industry >Energy >India plans refiners' joint oil deals to cut import bill amid soaring prices
India plans refiners' joint oil deals to cut import bill amid soaring prices
2 min read.06:27 PM ISTNidhi Verma, Reuters
Initially, the group of refiners will meet once a fortnight and exchange ideas on crude purchases
With local gasoline and gasoil prices rising to a record high amid India's worst power crisis in years, the nation wants to redouble its efforts to buy wisely
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: India is forming a group that brings together state-run and private refiners to seek better crude import deals, oil secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Tuesday, as the country grapples with soaring oil prices.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India is forming a group that brings together state-run and private refiners to seek better crude import deals, oil secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Tuesday, as the country grapples with soaring oil prices.
The world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, India depends on imports for about 85% of its crude and buys most of it from Middle East producers.
Initially, the group of refiners will meet once a fortnight and exchange ideas on crude purchases. "The companies can form joint strategies and they can even go for joint negotiations wherever possible," Kapoor, the top bureaucrat in the petroleum ministry, told Reuters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian state refiners have already jointly negotiated some crude oil purchases.
To date, the one effort at a joint negotiation bringing together not only state-run but private refiners resulted in a deal that secured supply of Iranian oil at a deep discount.
With local gasoline and gasoil prices rising to a record high amid India's worst power crisis in years, the nation wants to redouble its efforts to buy wisely.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's trade deficit in September surged to a record $22.6 billion, its highest in at least 14 years, driven by expensive imports.
Kapoor said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, should raise production to bring down global oil prices.