India plans solar wafer, ingot manufacturing tenders to cut Chinese imports

New Delhi: To set up the much-needed solar wafer and ingot capacity in the country, India plans to come out with tenders that may provide viability gap funding (VGF) to attract domestic manufacturers, said two people aware of the development.

Wafers and ingots are the building blocks for manufacturing solar cells and modules, and are essential to India’s clean energy plans. Globally, solar wafer and ingot manufacturing is dominated by China.

In an attempt to check imports from China as part of its economic strategy, India has imposed a basic customs duty (BCD) on all imported solar cells, modules and inverters. This has created traction for firms to set-up domestic manufacturing of solar cells and modules, but India doesn’t have wafer and ingot manufacturing capacity. The idea is to be present across the solar equipment manufacturing value chain---a task India hasn't been successful at.

Chinese companies dominate the Indian solar components market, supplying about 80% of solar cells and modules used here, given their competitive pricing. India imported $2.16 billion worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, panels, and modules in 2018-19.

“We are looking at ways of incentivising wafer and ingot manufacturing in India. Providing VGF is one way of doing it," said a government official cited above requesting anonymity.

VGF is a grant and is at the centre of India’s infrastructure-creation plans through public-private partnership.

This assumes significance given that green energy projects now account for more than a fifth of India’s installed power generation capacity. India has 34.6 gigawatt (GW) of solar power, with an aim to have 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022. The country is seeking additional clean energy investment of around $80 billion till 2022, growing more than threefold to $250 billion during 2023-30.

Going forward, India plans to impose more tariff and non-tariff barriers to check imports from China in the backdrop of tensions along the India-China border.

The proposed solar wafer and ingot manufacturing tenders comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India campaign, the country’s aim is to end its import dependence on all equipment including solar panels.

India has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3 GW for solar cells. Given India’s focus on discouraging imports, Goldman Sachs and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board backed ReNew Power on Thursday said that it plans to set up a 2 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in India. Adani Green Energy Ltd that has a 1.5 GW solar cell and modules manufacturing capacity, is setting up another 2 GW capacity. Also, Reliance Industries Ltd has plans for the clean energy space.

India is working on a wider power sector decoupling from China, with New Delhi planning to enforce a list of approved manufacturers for government-supported schemes in the clean energy sector, including projects from where electricity distribution companies procure electricity for supply to their consumers.

PM Modi said India won’t be able to fully use its solar power potential, unless the country doesn’t develop better solar panel, battery and storage manufacturing capacity.

India is evolving a strategy of not using Chinese equipment and technology in the power sector, and subsidising finance for promoting local power equipment usage and prior-permission requirements for imports from countries with which it has a conflict.

