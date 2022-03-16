India is assembling an ace team of cyber sleuths to protect its power grids

“CSIRT-Power will perform functions pertaining to cyber security incidents, such as creating awareness, incident monitoring and response, and forensic analysis. It will act as an extended arm of CERT-IN, but shall remain under the administrative control of CEA. CSIRT-Power will be equipped with required resources, hardware, software and sufficiently trained manpower," according to a government document, which was reviewed by Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}