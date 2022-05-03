India plans to have capacity of 30,000 MW of offshore wind power: RK Singh

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Singh emphasized that India will also add some of the largest capacities in battery storage, green hydrogen and green ammonia for its own use and to meet growing global demand
Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh has said that India plans to have a capacity of 30,000 MW of offshore wind power. Singh was speaking to German energy companies during a virtual round table meeting on Tuesday.
Singh stated that Germany will need to import large quantities of green hydrogen and green ammonia on their path to energy transition which they can source from India.
R.K Singh and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Change signed a Joint declaration of Intent on Indo- German Hydrogen Task Force.
Both countries agreed to establish Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force to strengthen mutual cooperation in production, utilization, storage and distribution of Green Hydrogen through building enabling frameworks for projects, regulations and standards, trade and joint R&D projects.
“German companies are welcome to participate and compete in manufacturing of high efficiency solar cells and modules of which India is going to set up 50,000 MW capacity," Singh further said.
He further stated that India will be one of the largest producers of green hydrogen in the world. “We will manufacture green hydrogen at the most competitive prices, he informed the German companies," Singh added.