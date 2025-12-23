India’s power sector finds its next big bet in batteries
Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 23 Dec 2025, 11:09 am IST
Summary
Falling battery prices and policy support are triggering a surge in grid-scale energy storage, with Reliance, Adani, JSW and Waaree planning large BESS investments through 2030.
For years, battery storage sat on the fringes of India’s clean energy plans. Falling costs and a stronger policy push are now pulling it into the mainstream, setting off a fresh investment cycle in battery energy storage systems (BESS).
