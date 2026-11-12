Power shortages push discoms to costly bilateral deals

"The high shortages this year led discoms to prefer short term trade agreements for 15 days or 30 days," said an official with a distribution company on condition of anonymity. “When there is high demand and low supply, and you are not sure of the supplies, then one goes for such arrangements. You would try to be on the safer side on the face of such shortages. Also, the prices made it attractive for developers to sell it through bilateral trade, rather than on exchanges.”