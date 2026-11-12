Power shortages push discoms to costly bilateral deals

New Delhi: India’s state-run electricity distributors are paying up to four times the regulated exchange ceiling to lock in short-term power supplies, as a severe supply crunch pushes utilities towards bilateral deals.
Driven by soaring temperatures, a patchy monsoon and tight coal inventories, electricity prices in the uncapped bilateral market touched ₹30 per unit this summer, according to the government portal and three people familiar with the matter. Prices for supplies contracted for the coming months have since gone as high as ₹41.50 per unit.