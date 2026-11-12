Power shortages push discoms to costly bilateral deals

Rituraj Baruah
6 min read12 Nov 2026, 02:26 PM IST
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India's daily power deficit crossed 30 million units in September, taking the monthly shortfall to 560 million units, a three-year high.(REUTERS)
Summary
Amid severe power shortages and record-high electricity demand in India, discoms are increasingly turning to short-term bilateral power trading rather than relying solely on power exchanges.

New Delhi: India’s state-run electricity distributors are paying up to four times the regulated exchange ceiling to lock in short-term power supplies, as a severe supply crunch pushes utilities towards bilateral deals.

Driven by soaring temperatures, a patchy monsoon and tight coal inventories, electricity prices in the uncapped bilateral market touched 30 per unit this summer, according to the government portal and three people familiar with the matter. Prices for supplies contracted for the coming months have since gone as high as 41.50 per unit.

Spot rates on power exchanges are capped at 10 per unit, and at 20 in the specialised high-price day-ahead market (HP-DAM).

Increased procurement at higher rates could raise the average cost of supply for discoms by 2-3%, depending on their reliance on short-term and market-based power procurement.

The scramble shows how supply constraints are reshaping India's short-term power market, with discoms willing to pay a premium to secure electricity and avoid shortages during peak demand.

Peak electricity demand recently hit a record 270.8 gigawatts (GW), while daily power deficits crossed 30 million units in September, pushing the monthly shortfall to a three-year high of 560 million units.

The short-term market, which accounts for about 15% of the country's electricity supply, is dominated by power exchanges and bilateral trade, which account for 46% and 41% of the market, respectively. The remainder is managed through real-time grid deviations and balancing mechanisms, known as the deviation settlement mechanism.

"The high shortages this year led discoms to prefer short term trade agreements for 15 days or 30 days," said an official with a distribution company on condition of anonymity. “When there is high demand and low supply, and you are not sure of the supplies, then one goes for such arrangements. You would try to be on the safer side on the face of such shortages. Also, the prices made it attractive for developers to sell it through bilateral trade, rather than on exchanges.”

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Discoms also need to avoid failing to meet scheduled power supplies, which can attract penalties, the official said. This has encouraged them to procure expensive electricity through the government's Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price (DEEP) portal, an e-bidding and reverse-auction platform for short-term power procurement.

While discoms typically meet most of their requirements through long-term power purchase agreements, which can span 25 years, they turn to exchanges and competitive bidding for additional supplies.

Unlike exchanges, where procurement depends on available sell bids and prevailing market conditions, short-term contracts allow discoms to secure specified quantities for agreed periods, offering greater certainty of supply.

Power shortages crossed the 30 million units per day mark in September while the month's deficit stood at 560 million units, the highest in three years.

"Amid El Niño impact and economic growth, demand shot up this year and was higher than the supplies; therefore, we saw more bilateral trading," said Lokesh Chandra, chairman and managing director, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

An executive at an Assam-based utility said states like Rajasthan and Bihar have directly offered around 22 per unit for procurement and have asked utilities not to sell on exchanges.

Queries mailed to the union ministry of power, Indian Energy Exchange and Power Exchange of India Ltd on Wednesday remained unanswered till press time.

Winter squeeze

The scramble for supplies is continuing beyond the summer, with some discoms tying up power through bilateral trade for the coming months at prices of up to 41.50 per unit.

Further, in anticipation of high winter demand, several discoms have tied up for power through bilateral trade at as high as 41.5 per unit. Utilities in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra have floated tenders for additional supplies for January-March and April-June.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp. Ltd. sought additional supplies at 8.50- 41.50 per unit from 1 November 2026 to 30 May 2027. For November, it invited bids for 1,000 MW but awarded contracts for only 377 MW, of which 20 MW was secured at 35 per unit and 357 MW at 37.50 per unit.

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd tied up additional supplies for November 2026-June 2027 at 8.98- 35 per unit, according to data on the DEEP portal. Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd sought power for November-June at 8.40- 19.75 per unit, while Karnataka State Electricity Board Ltd tied up supplies for November and December at up to 20 per unit.

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Exchange volumes

While generators chase margins in bilateral deals, power exchanges have also seen higher volumes amid strong demand. IEX recorded a monthly electricity traded volume of 13.1 billion units in October, up a 16.5% year-on-year.

India's overall energy consumption touched 159.8 billion units last month, up 21.9% year-on-year. The real-time market (RTM) volume increased 23.7% to 5.7 billion units.

Volumes in the day-ahead market (DAM), including the high-price day-ahead market (HP-DAM), fell 3.8% to 4.5 billion units from 4.68 billion units a year earlier. HP-DAM, designed to meet urgent demand during peak hours, has a price cap of 20 per unit.

Exchange prices also surged. The average market-clearing price in DAM jumped 149% year-on-year in October to 6.66 per unit, while RTM prices rose 112% to 5.78 per unit. The increases were partly due to a low base in October last year.

Absence of a price cap on bilateral trade, alongside discoms' willingness to pay higher rates, could warrant a review of the price-cap mechanism on exchanges, one of the officials said.

“The situation leading to expensive procurement could be avoided, had there been adequate coal supplies and timely completion of some renewable projects," said Alok Kumar, director general, All India Discom Association. "However, in cases where there is more renewable procurement, there could also be a fall in the average cost of supply.”

Also Read | Power sharing: India's electricity consumers deserve more choice

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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