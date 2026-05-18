India races to build long-duration storage as renewable gaps widen

India is scrambling to solve a growing clean-energy paradox: the country is adding renewable power at record pace, but lacks the storage capacity needed to use that energy when the sun sets and wind generation drops.
To bridge that gap, the Union government is preparing a financial support scheme for long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies, according to three people aware of the discussions.
The proposed scheme—part of the government’s ‘India Battery Storage Vision 2047’—is being worked out by the ministries of power and heavy industries, and is expected to be rolled out by fiscal year 2028 (FY28) under the administrative control of the power ministry, the people said on condition of anonymity.
The push comes as policymakers increasingly acknowledge that India cannot fully leverage its rapidly expanding renewable-energy capacity without large-scale storage infrastructure.