India raises concerns over high oil prices, urges for more production by Opec+
Adipec summit: India raises concerns over rising crude oil prices. India needs more production to meet energy needs and finds current prices difficult to pass. Oil company heads in Abu Dhabi highlight dependence on fossil fuels and the rise in prices due to drop in investments.
Ahead of the biggest energy conference in the Middle East--Adipec summit in Abu Dhabi--India has raised concerns regarding the skyrocketing crude oil prices that are heading toward $100 a barrel.
