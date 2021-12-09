India Ratings launches ESG relevance disclosure to show impact on credit

MUMBAI : India Ratings and Research on Thursday announced the launch of its integrated disclosure that show how environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors impact individual credit rating decisions.

These disclosures will be part of rating action commentaries (RACs) for all entities having listed securities whose ratings will be assigned or reviewed effective 1 January 2022.

The ESG disclosures, which will be incorporated by Ind-Ra’s analytical teams, would transparently and consistently communicate both the relevance and materiality of ESG elements to the rating decision, the rating agency said.

“The E, S and G relevance can be both positive and negative and will be sector based and entity-specific. The disclosures are drawn from Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Global Sustainability Framework with a total of 14 factors," it said.

These factors are fundamental factors in the ESG journey of any entity and would help Ind-Ra to make the disclosures specific wherever these have relevance to the rating. Ind-Ra relies on the information shared by the rated company including, but not limited to, public sources as part of its rating exercise.

India Ratings said over the past few months it has actively engaged with investors and other market participants to understand what they want to see from a rating agency before devising the new relevance disclosures.

“Our focus is purely on fundamental credit analysis and so our ESG Relevance Disclosures are solely aimed at addressing ESG in that context. The assessment does not make any value judgements on whether an entity engages in good or bad ESG practices, but draws out which E, S, and G risk elements are influencing the credit rating decision," it said.

