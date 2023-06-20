India remains committed to thermal capacity expansion to fulfill energy demands: R.K. Singh

India remains committed to thermal capacity expansion to fulfill energy demands: R.K. Singh2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Singh emphasized that the government has been tirelessly working on ensuring energy access, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting energy sustainability, and ensuring energy security as the four pillars guiding India’s energy sector trajectory
New Delhi: Union Power & New and Renewable Energy Minister R. K. Singh on Tuesday said that India would not hesitate to increase its thermal power generation capacity to meet the country’s growing energy requirements.
