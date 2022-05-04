India turns to coal again despite climate woes

NTPC had slowed Lara and Singrauli’s expansion plans after the electricity demand faltered during the pandemic. In Talcher, NTPC was operating one of its oldest plants—a 460MW unit— that was shut last year in March after generating electricity for 54 years. It now plans to award 1,320MW comprising two supercritical units of 660MW each. At Lara in Chhattisgarh, while NTPC had planned 4GW capacity with an investment of over ₹20,000 crore, only 1.6GW is operational. The state-run firm is now looking to add three more units of 800MW each. The plan for Singrauli is to add another 1.32GW near the existing 2GW plant. NTPC’s playbook is to boost its fossil fuel and renewable generation mix to equal levels by 2032 from the present fossil fuel share of around 80%.

