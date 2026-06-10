India reviews extension of Petrochemical Tax waivers as geopolitical risks persist amid Iran war: Report

India will consider extending import tax exemptions on petrochemicals used for making plastics ​and pharmaceutical goods beyond June 30 to help local industries, Ravi Teja, deputy director at the Department of Commerce, said on Tuesday.

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In April, India suspended the import tax on ​40 petrochemical products until June 30 to help industries across sectors that are grappling with pharmaceuticals shortages caused by the Iran war.

India is a net importer of such petrochemical derivatives though ‌it ⁠also produces them domestically using feedstocks such as liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, and ethane.

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"They (Ministry of Commerce) are monitoring the situation. Final Decision on extension will be taken only after assessing the geopolitical situation and if ministry feels it is necessary," Teja told Reuters.

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