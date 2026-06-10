India reviews extension of Petrochemical Tax waivers as geopolitical risks persist amid Iran war: Report

India is considering extending import tax exemptions on key petrochemicals beyond June 30 as it monitors the impact of the Iran conflict on supplies for the plastics and pharmaceutical industries, a commerce official said.

Reuters
Published10 Jun 2026, 07:50 AM IST
India is considering extending import tax exemptions on key petrochemicals beyond June 30 as it monitors the impact of the Iran conflict on supplies for the plastics and pharmaceutical industries, a commerce official said.
India is considering extending import tax exemptions on key petrochemicals beyond June 30 as it monitors the impact of the Iran conflict on supplies for the plastics and pharmaceutical industries, a commerce official said.

India will consider extending import tax exemptions on petrochemicals used for making plastics ​and pharmaceutical goods beyond June 30 to help local industries, Ravi Teja, deputy director at the Department of Commerce, said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Is the Iran war killing global oil demand—forever?

In April, India suspended the import tax on ​40 petrochemical products until June 30 to help industries across sectors that are grappling with pharmaceuticals shortages caused by the Iran war.

India is a net importer of such petrochemical derivatives though ‌it ⁠also produces them domestically using feedstocks such as liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, and ethane.

Also Read | US Spot Petrochemical Prices Ease as Export Demand Starts to Lag

"They (Ministry of Commerce) are monitoring the situation. Final Decision on extension will be taken only after assessing the geopolitical situation and if ministry feels it is necessary," Teja told Reuters.

Also Read | Centre waives duties on petrochemicals to blunt Iran war impact

Days after the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, the Indian government ordered companies to ​divert locally ​produced petrochemical ⁠components to making LPG, mostly used as cooking gas.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

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