Business News/ Industry / Energy/  India rolls out green hydrogen production standards

India rolls out green hydrogen production standards

1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM IST Saurav Anand

  • The government has stipulated that carbon emissions should not exceed two kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent for every kilogram of hydrogen produced.

Under the Green Hydrogen Mission, the government plans to run pilot projects to replace fossil fuels and fossil fuel-based feedstocks with green hydrogen in sectors like steel, long-range heavy-duty mobility, energy storage and shipping. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: The ministry of new and renewable energy has rolled out standards for green hydrogen production in the country.

In a notification, the ministry defined green hydrogen as hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources, either via electrolysis or biomass conversion. The definition also encompasses green energy preserved in energy storage systems.

Furthermore, the government has stipulated that carbon emissions should not exceed two kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent for every kilogram of hydrogen produced.

In the case of production through electrolysis, "the non-biogenic greenhouse gas emissions arising from water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification and drying and compression of hydrogen shall not be greater than 2 kilogram of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of hydrogen (kg CO2 eq/kg Hydrogen), taken as an average over last 12-month period," it said.

It also said that a detailed methodology for measuring, reporting, monitoring, onsite verification and certification of green hydrogen and its derivatives shall be specified by the ministry of new and renewbale energy.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency will be the nodal authority for accreditation of agencies for monitoring, verification and certification for green hydrogen production projects.

Earlier this year, the Union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an aim to produce 5 million tonne green hydrogen annually and make India a global green hydrogen hub.

The government has also come up with incentive schemes to support the manufacturing of electrolyzers and production of green hydrogen. A notification in June said that of the 17,490 crore allocated for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme, 13,050 crore would go for incentivizing production of green hydrogen, while another 4,440 crore would go for electrolyzer production.

19 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM IST
