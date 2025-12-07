Mint Explainer | India, Russia to deepen nuclear ties: What it means for India’s 100 GW goal
Following President Putin’s visit, both countries agreed to expand cooperation at Kudankulam, explore a second nuclear site, and boost joint development and localization of nuclear technology.
NEW DELHI: During Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India, the two countries agreed to deepen civil nuclear cooperation. Russia has already helped India build the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and has now committed to supporting the plant’s fuel cycle and long-term life-cycle requirements in Tamil Nadu.