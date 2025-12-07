NEW DELHI: During Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India, the two countries agreed to deepen civil nuclear cooperation. Russia has already helped India build the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and has now committed to supporting the plant’s fuel cycle and long-term life-cycle requirements in Tamil Nadu.

Both sides also agreed to resume discussions on identifying a site for jointly developing another nuclear power plant. As India targets 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, the partnership with Russia is expected to play a critical role.

Mint takes a closer look at the prospects for the proposed cooperation and its implications for India’s nuclear ambitions.

What have both countries committed to on nuclear power cooperation?

India and Russia have agreed to accelerate technical and commercial talks on pressurized water reactors, research and joint development of nuclear plants, localization and joint manufacturing of nuclear equipment, and fuel assemblies for Russian-designed large-capacity plants, subject to mutually acceptable terms.

A joint statement after the India-Russia Annual Summit on Friday noted “the importance of cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy as a significant component of the strategic partnership," especially given India’s plans to expand nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

Along with fuel supplies to Kudankulam, the two sides emphasised the need to finalize the second site for a jointly developed nuclear plant. The statement added that India will work toward formal allotment of this site under earlier agreements.

What is the history of India–Russia collaboration in the nuclear space?

Russia has long been one of India’s most significant partners in nuclear energy. The partnership began in 1961 with an agreement on scientific and technological cooperation in peaceful atomic energy, followed in 1968 by arrangements for exchanging scientists and experts between India’s Atomic Energy Commission and the State Committee for Atomic Energy of the erstwhile Soviet Union.

In 1976, the countries signed a heavy-water supply agreement for the Rajasthan Atomic Power Stations (RAPS I and II). Russia later supported the development of the Kudankulam plant, widely seen as a milestone in bilateral energy ties.

The plant uses Russian VVER-1000 reactors supplied by Rosatom. In 1988, India and the Soviet Union signed an agreement to construct two 1,000 MWe VVER reactors at Kudankulam.

What is the current status of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant?

Located in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, Kudankulam is India’s largest nuclear facility, with a planned capacity of 6,000 MW across six VVER-1000 reactors developed with Rosatom and operated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. Construction began in 2002, although the early units faced delays due to local protests.

This month, during Putin’s visit, Rosatom’s nuclear fuel division began delivering fuel for Unit 3. Both sides also agreed to broaden cooperation at Kudankulam, including on the fuel cycle and long-term life-cycle support.

Why is nuclear power important for India’s energy transition?

Nuclear power, as a non-fossil source, is expected to supply future baseload electricity currently provided largely by coal. Baseload refers to the minimum continuous power needed by the grid.

With India expected to reduce coal dependence over the coming decades, nuclear is seen as a stable alternative. Since solar and wind remain intermittent, reliable baseload sources are essential for maintaining grid stability.

What is the current status of nuclear power generation in India?

India currently operates 24 reactors with a combined capacity of about 8.78 GW, with another 6.6 GW under construction. The government aims to reach 22 GW by 2032 and 100 GW by 2047.

To attract investment, the government is expected to introduce the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, to amend the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, during the ongoing winter session.

The law currently restricts nuclear plant operations to the central government and its corporations, barring private and state participation. The government is also expected to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, which outlines compensation rules for nuclear incidents.