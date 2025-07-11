India buys more Russian oil—but its rupee-rouble plan isn’t working
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 11 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Despite a currency deal aimed at bypassing the dollar, Indian refiners are paying for Russian crude through UAE-based traders in dirhams—highlighting limits of the rupee-rouble mechanism.
New Delhi: A rupee-settlement mechanism rolled out in 2022 to ease trade with sanction-hit countries has failed to gain traction with India’s largest crude supplier—Russia. Indian refiners continue to source Russian crude supplies through traders based in the United Arab Emirates and settle transactions in dirhams.
