India’s coal output rises 9.2%, aims for self-reliance: Minister Pralhad Joshi2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Coal stocks available as on 5 August with thermal power plants stood at 32.09 MT, sufficient for around 16 days of consumption
New Delhi: Domestic coal production rose 9.2% year-on-year up to July 2023, Union minister of coal and mines Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.In a written response to Lok Sabha, the minister outlined the government’s efforts to escalate indigenous coal production while curtailing non-essential imports.