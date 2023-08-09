New Delhi: Domestic coal production rose 9.2% year-on-year up to July 2023, Union minister of coal and mines Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.In a written response to Lok Sabha, the minister outlined the government’s efforts to escalate indigenous coal production while curtailing non-essential imports.

“As per the existing import policy, coal is kept under Open General License (OGL) and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual agreement on payment of applicable duty. Most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production. The focus of the government is on increasing domestic production of coal and eliminating non-essential import of coal," the minister said.

India’s coal output is seen touching a record 1 billion tonne in FY24.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has indicated an increase in the receipt of domestic coal by the power sector. This receipt has ascended from 569.5 million tonne during 2019-20 to 731.7 million tonne during the financial year 2022-23, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. A noteworthy decline in coal imports by the power sector was observed during April 2023 – June 2023, dropping from 16.36 million tonne in the corresponding period the previous year to 14.21 million tonne.

As per the Daily Coal Report (DCR) of the CEA, the coal stock available as on 5 August with thermal power plants stood at 32.09 MT, sufficient for around 16 days of consumption.

In a reply another question in Lok Sabha, minister Joshi said that total coal consumption in the year 1983-84 stood at 130.73 MT, growing 753% to 1115.02 MT (provisional) in 2022-23.

The government has been proactive in its approach to address the perpetual challenge of coal supply to power plants, he said. An inter-ministerial sub group, comprising representatives from key ministries including power, coal, railways, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Coal India Ltd. (CIL), and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL), has been instrumental in devising strategies. These strategies aim to augment coal supply to thermal power plants and ensure preparedness for any contingencies in the power sector, such as critical coal stock situations.

He added that to monitor the continuous augmentation of coal supply and power generation capacity, an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) has been established with representation from all stakeholders.

“Finding new areas for mining coal and lignite through exploration is a continuous process. There is one sub-scheme i.e. promotional (regional) exploration continuing through central sector scheme of ministry of coal for exploration of new areas of coal & lignite," the ministry said.

In line with the growing demand for coal and lignite, the exploration of new mining areas remains a continuous endeavour. A sub-scheme named “Promotional (Regional) exploration" operates within the framework of the Central Sector Scheme of the coal ministry. This sub-scheme focuses on discovering untapped reserves of coal and lignite in previously unexplored regions. Additionally, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) conducts comprehensive investigations into various minerals, including coal, contributing to the nation’s mineral resource understanding.

Joshi also said that the coal/lignite Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have successfully completed construction of fifteen eco-parks over the course of five years, furthering their commitment to environmental sustainability. Another 19 such parks are slated to be established in various states.