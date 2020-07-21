New Delhi: Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, inaugurated India's first public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging plaza at Chelmsford Club in the national capital on Monday.

The charging plaza has been set up with a focus on enhancing energy efficiency and promoting e-mobility. This plaza will host 5 EV chargers of different specifications.

"The EV charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India. Such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country. My congratulations to both EESL and NDMC," he said while speaking at the occasion.

The Minister also launched retrofit of air-conditioning to improve indoor air quality for safety and efficiency (RAISE)- a joint initiative of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"I believe the RAISE initiative can potentially alleviate the issue of bad air quality in workspaces across the nation and pioneer ways to make them healthier and greener. I look forward to the success of their programme," he said.

EESL has undertaken a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system. This is a part of the larger initiative to "Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor air quality for Safety and Efficiency" developed for healthy and energy-efficient buildings, in partnership with USAID's MAITREE programme. EESL's corporate office in Scope Complex has been taken up as a pilot for this initiative. The pilot focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in the office's air conditioning system.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

