India's first public Electric Vehicle charging plaza inaugurated

EESL has undertaken a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system. This is a part of the larger initiative to "Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor air quality for Safety and Efficiency" developed for healthy and energy-efficient buildings, in partnership with USAID's MAITREE programme. EESL's corporate office in Scope Complex has been taken up as a pilot for this initiative. The pilot focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in the office's air conditioning system.