Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Industry >Energy >India's fuel demand fell 5% in November
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station.

India's fuel demand fell 5% in November

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST Reuters

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed

NEW DELHI: India's fuel demand fell 5.0 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 5.2 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.67 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.5 percent to 2.35 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 7.3 percent to 1.35 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 25.1 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 4.4 percent in November

