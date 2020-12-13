India's fuel demand fell 5% in November

India's fuel demand fell 5% in November1 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed
NEW DELHI: India's fuel demand fell 5.0 percent in November compared with the same month last year.
NEW DELHI: India's fuel demand fell 5.0 percent in November compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 5.2 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.67 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.5 percent to 2.35 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 7.3 percent to 1.35 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 25.1 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 4.4 percent in November
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.