India's renewable energy capacity surges to 172 GW: Minister
New Delhi: India’s relentless pursuit of renewable energy has paid off, with the country’s installed renewable energy capacity in India has increased from 115.94 GW in March 2018 to 172.00 GW in March 2023, said Union minister for new & renewable energy R. K. Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The substantial growth, which marks a 1.48 times increase from March 2018, underscores India’s steadfast commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Further, as per information provided by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 365.60 billion units (BU) of electricity have been generated during the year 2022-23, from renewable energy sources across the country.

Globally, India has the fourth largest installed capacity of renewable energy as per Renewable Energy Statistics 2023 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The minister said that on October 9, 2022, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated to the nation India’s first Battery Storage and Solar Power based ‘Suryagram’ - “Modhera" in Gujarat, with round-the-clock Renewable Power Supply.

Singh also informed that a 6 MW ground-mounted solar power plant with 15 MWh Battery energy storage system and rooftop solar systems on all feasible household and government buildings are providing solar power to the entire Modhera village, which has a population of around 6,500 people.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 07:07 PM IST
