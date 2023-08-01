India’s renewable energy capacity surges to 172 GW: Minister1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Globally, India has the fourth largest installed capacity of renewable energy as per Renewable Energy Statistics 2023 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency
New Delhi: India’s relentless pursuit of renewable energy has paid off, with the country’s installed renewable energy capacity in India has increased from 115.94 GW in March 2018 to 172.00 GW in March 2023, said Union minister for new & renewable energy R. K. Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
