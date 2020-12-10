India seeks cheaper renewable power contracts to spur projects

State-run Solar Energy Corp. is discussing an option to pool electricity supply from renewable energy projects by developers including Adani Green Energy Ltd. and offer it to utilities at a more affordable price, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private details. That should help the firms seal pacts with utilities and enable construction to start on as much as 15.2 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, a sixth of current installations, and help the government meet its climate goals.