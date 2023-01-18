India sets coal production target of 1 billion tonne for FY24

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday announced coal production target of more than 1 billion tonne during 2023-24. “To achieve this goal, in-depth review was conducted by the union coal secretary with all coal companies. It is decided to fix 780-million-tonne target to Coal India Ltd. (CIL), 75 million tonne for Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. and 162 million tonne for captive and commercial mines," the coal ministry said in a press release. A total of 290 mines are operational for CIL, out of which 97 mines produce more than 1 million tonne per year. “For all 97 such coal mines, issues of land acquisition, forest clearance, environment clearance, rail connectivity and road connectivity were discussed and time-lines were fixed," the ministry said. With continued effort of coal companies, out of 97 coal mines, there are no pending issues in 56 mines. “Only 41 mines have 61 issues, for which continued co-ordination and monitoring is being carried out by top management of coal companies with State Govt. authorities concerned and the Central Ministries," it said.CIL produced 622 million tonne during 2021-22 and for 2022-23, registering a growth of over 16%, 513 million tonne has been produced so far. “It is expected that CIL will surpass the target of 700 million tonne fixed for current fiscal and accordingly will achieve 780 million ton for the year 2023-24," the ministry added.

