India sets target to raise share of natural gas in energy mix to 15% by 2030

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Teli said that the Centre is in the direction to include expansion of National Gas Grid Pipeline, expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals, allocation of domestic gas to Compressed Natural Gas (Transport) / Piped Natural Gas (Domestic) CNG(T)/PNG(D) in no cut category. He said the measure will allow marketing and pricing freedom to gas produced from high pressure/high-temperature areas, deep water and ultra-deepwater and from coal seams, Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiatives to promote Bio-CNG, etc.