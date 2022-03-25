India sets target to raise share of natural gas in energy mix to 15% by 2030

India sets target to raise share of natural gas in energy mix to 15% by 20301 min read . 09:36 AM IST
The central government has decided to raise the target of the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current around 6.7%
The central government has decided to raise the target of the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current around 6.7%, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said in Parliament.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Teli said that the Centre is in the direction to include expansion of National Gas Grid Pipeline, expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals, allocation of domestic gas to Compressed Natural Gas (Transport) / Piped Natural Gas (Domestic) CNG(T)/PNG(D) in no cut category. He said the measure will allow marketing and pricing freedom to gas produced from high pressure/high-temperature areas, deep water and ultra-deepwater and from coal seams, Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiatives to promote Bio-CNG, etc.
With the aim to increase coverage of CGD networks in the country, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorised 268 GA, the minister added.
Further, Letters of Intent have been issued for 21 GAs. Also, PNGRB has launched an 11A CGD bidding round for the development of CGD Networks in 6 GAs (covering 27 districts). After that, the CGD network shall potentially cover 98% population and 88% of geographical areas of the country, he added.
