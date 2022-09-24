India signs crude supply agreement with Petrobras

Earlier, Mint reported on 16 September about India set to sign long-term contracts to procure at least 2 million tonnes (mt) of crude from Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) and 1 mt from Columbia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: In a landmark development to diversify crude oil sourcing for energy security in India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian oil firm Petrobras.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: In a landmark development to diversify crude oil sourcing for energy security in India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian oil firm Petrobras.
The signing of the MOU will strengthen future crude oil trade relations between the two companies and explore potential crude import opportunities by BPCL, on a long term basis, especially considering the current geopolitical situations.
The signing of the MOU will strengthen future crude oil trade relations between the two companies and explore potential crude import opportunities by BPCL, on a long term basis, especially considering the current geopolitical situations.
The MoU was signed by Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL and Caio Paes de Andrade, CEO Petrobras, in presence of Pankaj Jain, Secretary, MoPNG, Indian Ambassador to Brazil and other officials from MoPNG, in Brazil.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Mint reported on 16 September about India set to sign long-term contracts to procure at least 2 million tonnes (mt) of crude from Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) and 1 mt from Columbia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA.
Speaking on the development, Arun Kumar Singh, C&MD BPCL, said, “We are delighted to announce that we as a company are moving a step further and trying to better the energy security in our country. This association with Petrobas will hopefully help us achieve the required goal.“
“The latest approval by PM Modi’s cabinet to invest in Brazil will help diversify India’s crude oil supply and is an attempt to procure equity oil overseas. Strengthening India’s foothold in Brazil will further open business avenues in neighboring Latin American countries," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Through its fully owned subsidiary, Bharat PetroResources Limited (BPR), BPCL has a stake in the upstream sector in an ultra-deep water hydrocarbon block in Brazil, owned and operated by Petrobras," the company said in a statement.
The field development plan and final investment decision is expected to be declared soon,
For the first time, India will be inking a long-term supply deal with Petrobras, one of the few global oil majors increasing production.