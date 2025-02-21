Amid US policy shifts, India turns to Africa, West Asia for solar exports
- With demand slowing in Europe, and US trade policies shifting, India is looking to Africa and West Asia to expand its solar exports.
- This, however, pits Indian firms against China, which dominates the global solar supply chain with state-backed financing and aggressive pricing.
New Delhi: As India ramps up efforts to establish itself as a global renewable energy powerhouse, the government is pursuing direct government-to-government (G2G) engagements with African and West Asian nations to open new markets for Indian green energy firms and solar equipment manufacturers, according to two people aware of the developments.