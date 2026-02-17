Indian solar equipment makers plan ₹30,000 crore play for 50 GW of cell capacity to meet local sourcing mandate
Rituraj Baruah 7 min read 17 Feb 2026, 02:40 pm IST
Summary
A new government rule, taking effect this June, aims to cut India's reliance on Chinese imports by mandating that solar cells for government-supported schemes and projects from where distribution companies procure electricity must come only from an approved list of models and manufacturers.
New Delhi: Indian solar equipment makers are lining up ₹30,000 crore to create around 50 gigawatts (GW) of solar cell capacity in the next financial year (FY27) to comply with the government’s local sourcing mandates, according to industry sources. These companies include Waaree Energies, the country's largest solar module firm, as well as Adani Solar, Reliance Industries Ltd, ReNew Energy Global plc, Brookfield- and PTT-backed Avaada Group, and Premier Industries.
