Solar module recycling policy in the works to curb harmful impact of waste, help recover reusable materials

“In the case of recycling any module which is at the end of its life or the ones which get rejected during quality check or the ones which are broken during transit, the aluminium frames and junction boxes are removed,” said Gagan Chanana, joint managing director of Jakson Solar, a solar module and cell manufacturing company. “All other components will be sent for recycling. Majorly the end product is silica with silver content, then there is glass including coarse glass and powdered glass, polymer and copper.”