Solar module recycling policy in the works to curb harmful impact of waste, help recover reusable materials

New Delhi: The government plans to come up with a national policy on solar module recycling to lower the adverse environmental impact caused by the disposal of such components and recover reusable materials.
With the lifetime of the initial set of solar projects in India set to end by about 2030, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) are consulting industry players on a plan to ensure safe disposal of solar waste.
"The government plans to come up with a policy and it is taking inputs from stakeholders. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will play a key role in the formulation of norms and the policy," said one person with knowledge of the developments. Another person said a key consideration is to mandate module recycling by 2029-30. Modules generally have a 25-year lifetime.