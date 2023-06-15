India summer power demand seen manageable, govt measures in place: JP Morgan2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 06:02 PM IST
The government’s focus on regulated return business models, such as NTPC and Power Grid, offers insulation from earnings risks, the report said
New Delhi: India is likely to witness a manageable power demand this summer with the base load remaining flat due to unseasonal rains and the government focusing on expanding power capacity, according to a report by JP Morgan.
