India looks to US, UAE, Saudi Arabia for gas supply3 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 12:23 AM IST
Gas comprises 6.2% of India’s energy mix, behind the global average of 24%. The Centre plans to increase this to 15% by 2030
NEW DELHI : India has reached out to the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq at a government-to-government (G2G) level to secure additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes at affordable prices, two officials said.