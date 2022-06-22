India tells oil companies to load up on discounted Russian crude

India tells oil companies to load up on discounted Russian crude5 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Purchases by state-owned companies could limit the pain for Moscow from Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine
The Indian government has asked state oil companies to scoop up huge volumes of cheap crude from Russia, according to industry executives, strengthening commercial ties with the country even as the West tightens sanctions on Moscow.