India to add 7 new nuclear reactors, increase power generation capacity by 70% in 5 years: Minister

  A meeting was held to review the Department of Atomic Energy's 100-day action plan. India currently has 24 nuclear reactors.

Rituraj Baruah
First Published11:03 PM IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh (HT)
New Delhi: India's nuclear power generation capacity is likely to rise by around 70% over the next five years, reaching 13.08 GW, with the installation of seven new nuclear reactors, said union minister Jitendra Singh during a meeting to review the Department of Atomic Energy's 100-day action plan. India currently has 24 nuclear reactors.

Singh also reviewed ongoing projects and issued directives for upcoming units. The meeting was attended by Ajit Kumar Mohanty, chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, and secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, along with senior department officials.

Capacity building

The minister urged the department to integrate and collaborate more effectively to harness the full potential through capacity building, knowledge sharing, and leveraging resources and expertise. He also emphasised the importance of developing indigenous technology.

“Indigenous technology development and promoting energy security should be our priority,” he said, adding that the government has allowed joint ventures with public sector units, besides increasing budget through collaboration, the use of next-generation technologies, and increasing cooperation.

He also underscored the importance of simplifying approval processes to facilitate research, promote scientific advancement, and enhance citizens' quality of life through nuclear technology applications.

Plans in action

The minister said the department has been developing a 220 MW pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR), utilising the Bharat Small Reactor (BSR), for captive nuclear power generation. He also highlighted ongoing efforts on the 220 MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR), which seeks to replace the Calandria with a pressure vessel using light water-based reactors.

BHAVINI, a public sector undertaking is in progress to complete initial fuel loading of Prototype Fast Breeder reactor, and its first approach to criticality is expected in the coming months, Singh said. This will be the first fast breeder reactor to produce more fuel than it consumes, he added.

Along with energy security, India must also focus on health and food security, radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine, agriculture, and food preservation, the minister said. 

Besides, development in radiation technology will lead to economic and societal benefit of common citizens and promote ease of living and research in basic, applied and translational sciences using subatomic particles, he added.

