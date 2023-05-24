India to become major exporter of green hydrogen by 2040: Puri

India to become major exporter of green hydrogen by 2040: Puri2 min read 24 May 2023, 09:28 PM IST
The minister said that the energy demand in the country would continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next 20 years, and energy demand in India would account for 25% of the global demand growth during the period
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that India will turn into as a major green hydrogen hub and exporter by 2040, catering to both domestic and global demand.
