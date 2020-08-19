The PT. Hexing Technology’ petition that sought an injunction for preventing EESL from invoking and encashing its contract performance guarantee (CPG) reviewed by Mint stated, that the petitioner will, “suffer irretrievable injury as the encashment of the bank guarantees is now a ground for rejection of bids in many tenders floated by various governmental agencies and therefore would have a negative impact on the future biddings by the Petitioners thereby leading to financial loss to the Petitioners."