New Delhi: India is expected to boost its installed power capacity to more than 777 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 with peak demand projected to reach 335 GW, power and renewable energy minister R.K. Singh said on Thursday.

Singh made the remarks during a recent review meeting of the Inter-State Transmission System’s development in Jaipur, a system crucial for distributing electricity from regions with surplus power to those facing shortages.

Emphasising on India’s pledge to source 50% of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, Singh underscored the importance of corresponding transmission infrastructure development. A comprehensive plan to evacuate 537 GW of renewable energy capacity, keeping in view the renewable energy potential across various regions of the country, was laid out by the Power Minister in December 2022.

During the review, Singh discussed the progress of projects at different stages - planning, bidding, and implementation. Issues hampering project execution were identified and addressed, with the Minister directing for swift resolution to expedite project completion.

Singh stressed that the transmission planning should account for emerging needs, such as green hydrogen production, the increase in conventional generation capacity to accommodate growing power demand, and offshore wind generation in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The minister further reviewed transmission plans for key renewable energy-rich states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The transmission plans for the North Eastern region were scrutinized to ensure the 2030 power demand of the region is met and power from forthcoming hydro projects is evacuated efficiently.

Reiterating the need for a dynamic and adaptable transmission plan, Singh urged relevant departments to prioritize the development of transmission infrastructure over generation to avoid power evacuation constraints.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the ministry of power’s secretary, the Central Electricity Authority’s Chairperson, and representatives from Central Transmission Utility, POWERGRID, REC, PFC, and the Ministry of Power.

