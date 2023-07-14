India targets over 777 GW installed power capacity by 2030: RK Singh1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Emphasising on India’s pledge to source 50% of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, Singh underscored the importance of corresponding transmission infrastructure development
New Delhi: India is expected to boost its installed power capacity to more than 777 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 with peak demand projected to reach 335 GW, power and renewable energy minister R.K. Singh said on Thursday.
