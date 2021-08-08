India to call bids for battery storage system in Ladakh

As part of its energy transition efforts, India is working towards the greening of electricity. According to the apex power sector planning body Central Electricity Authority (CEA), by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy. This huge injection of electricity in the grid from infirm sources such as solar and wind require a storage mechanism that can help balance the national electricity grid. According to CEA, there will be a need for a 27GW grid-scale battery energy storage system by 2030 with four hours of storage.