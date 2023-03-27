India to cut gas prices from April 1, report says2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:51 PM IST
India's cabinet is set to adopt a gas panel report this week, which has recommended capping the price for most local gas at $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in April, two sources said on Monday.
