India to firm up economy’s electrification playbook

“Bureau of Energy Efficiency has developed two programs namely ROSHANEE and UNNATEE laying down the Sector wise action plan for the period 2021-2030. Mission ROSHANEE envisages various activities in the field of energy efficiency across all the sectors of the economy with the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by more than 550 million tonnes in the country by 2030 whereas UNNATEE is a working document, having short term and long-term action plans for lowering energy intensity," the statement added.