India to have a modern and smart power transmission system; Government accepts the Task Force report2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:08 PM IST
- The task force in its report has recommended a bouquet of technological and digital solutions which can be adopted to make the state transmission grids future-ready
India will soon have a modern and smart power transmission system with features such as real-time monitoring and automated operation of grid, better situational assessment, capability to have increased share of renewable capacity in the power-mix, enhanced utilization of transmission capacity, greater resilience against cyber-attacks as well as natural disasters, centralized and data driven decision-making, reduction in forced outages through self-correcting systems etc.
